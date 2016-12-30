BGE reflects on 200th year

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), founded as the Gas Light Company of Baltimore in 1816, marked its bicentenary throughout 2016 with both company employees and the residents and customers throughout central Maryland.

“As BGE’s 200th anniversary year comes to a close, it has never been more clear to us that the innovations of America’s first gas utility have been—and will always be— centered on our valued customers,” said Calvin G. Butler Jr, chief executive officer of BGE. “Moving smart energy forward with reliability, safety and a commitment to our community continues to be our purpose and our promise.”

To mark the 200th anniversary, BGE presented three legacy gifts to the central Maryland region in the areas of community development, arts & culture, and education:

Development of a state-of-the-art youth development ballfield, Eddie Murray Field at BGE Park with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation

Installation of 100 Art Mosaics in Partnership with Art With a Heart in communities throughout central Maryland

Establishment of nine annual scholarships to students in BGE’s service area

In addition to the legacy gifts, a series of events throughout the year gave residents and employees the opportunity to join in the fun:

Serving as lead sponsors of Baltimore’s Light City festival , attended by more than 400,000.

Marking June with Customer Appreciation Month with the Orioles .

Sponsorships of Independence Day and fireworks celebrations throughout central Maryland.

Sponsoring the BGE Main Stage at Artscape .

Commissioning three large-scale murals on storage tanks at one of the major gateways to Baltimore depicting iconic Maryland images—blue crabs, thoroughbred horse racing and the Star Spangled Banner.

Partnering with the Maryland Historic Society on the anniversary book, Baltimore Gas and Electric at 200.

“It has been an honor and privilege to call central Maryland our home for 200 years and to share our celebration throughout 2016,” said Butler. “In the same way that customers have counted on us to deliver through the years, you can be sure that BGE’s 3,200 employees are continuing to shape the future of energy here in central Maryland. We look forward to a new era of energy innovation, when BGE and our customers—together—will move smart energy forward with no less drive and passion than the generations before us.”

Source : BGE

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS