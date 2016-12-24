ASO’s Concert of Taste Scheduled for March 12

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony (FASO) will hold its annual Concert of Taste on March 12, 2017 at the Francis Scott Key Lobby in Mellon Hall on the campus of St. John’s College, six o’clock until nine o’clock. Now in its 37th year, the theme for this year is “Music Rocks the Soul” and will feature the best restaurants in Annapolis including new and old favorites.

Music by The Rob Levit Duo, a Golden Chance Raffle, and special auction items will round out the evening. All proceeds go to the many and varied education and outreach programs of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO). Tickets may be purchased on the ASO website, www.annapolissymphony.org, or via check sent to FASO, P.O. Box 1974, Annapolis, MD 21404 for $85.00 per person.

