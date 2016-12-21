Arlotto wins education award from Maryland Business Roundtable

Superintendent George Arlotto has been honored for his dedication to increasing student achievement with an inaugural award bestowed by the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT).

Dr. Arlotto, who is in his third year as Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, recently received the first-ever June E. Streckfus Leadership in Education Award, named in honor of the former MBRT Executive Director, who served in that role from the group’s inception in 1992 through 2014. The MBRT is a coalition of leading employers that have made a long-term commitment to support education reform and improve student achievement in Maryland.

“True partnerships in support of teachers and students require a shared commitment by all involved to design the resources that are most valuable to individuals in our schools,” MBRT Executive Director Brian Dulay said. “Dr. Arlotto has emphasized the importance of career connections in the schools in his district, and the staff members in those schools offer significant time and effort to ensure our partnerships succeed. Ultimately, students are better prepared for an evolving workforce as a result of this teamwork.”

The 2016-2017 school year marks Dr. Arlotto’s 30th in education, and his 11th with AACPS. During his time with the state’s fifth largest school system, Dr. Arlotto has served as Director of High Schools; Chief School Performance Officer; Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & School Performance; Associate Superintendent; and Chief of Staff. He began a four-year term as Superintendent on July 1, 2014.

“No matter what role I have been in, I have been keenly aware of the importance of establishing relationships with the business community,” Dr. Arlotto said. “Businesses, both in our county and beyond, are key partners for our school system because they will one day be employing the very students we are educating. We owe it to our children to establish those ties so that our curriculum can best prepare our students to not just enter the business world, but to excel in it.”

Source : AACPS

Category: NEWS