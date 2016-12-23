Annapolis to Newport Race seminar set for mid January at AYC

Participants in the 2017 Annapolis to Newport Race will have an opportunity to learn from veteran sailmakers Alan Drew and Jeff Todd how to make sail inventory and rig preparation an advantage during the next seminar. “What to Expect: Sails and Rigging” will be held Saturday, January 14 from 10 am to noon at Annapolis Yacht Club’s Clubhouse at 12 Dock Street in Annapolis.

Drew and Todd will discuss what sails are needed for an offshore distance race while providing tips about how to make repairs while out to sea. Renowned rigger Steve Madden will deliver a presentation on the need to carefully check the mast, halyards, and shrouds before heading out into the open ocean.

“In our ongoing effort to educate our constituency, we are pleased to have three of the foremost professionals in the fields of sailing and rigging leading our next seminar,” said James Praley, chairman of the 36th biennial Annapolis to Newport Race. “Alan Drew, Jeff Todd, and Steve Madden will provide valuable information and insights that will help sailors navigate the process of preparing for this classic offshore event.”

Each of the three presenters has decades of experience in the sailing industry.

Space for the seminar is limited; to reserve a spot contact AYC at 410-263- 9279.

An early entry discount for the Annapolis to Newport Race will continue until January 15, 2017. Interested skippers can find the Notice of Race and entry forms at the following link: http://www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eid=2982

Entries are being accepted for the 2017 Annapolis to Newport Race, which begins June 2 and 3 on the waters of the Chesapeake. The A2N Certificate Application can be found at www.yachtscoring.com/event_documents.cfm.

