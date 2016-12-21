Annapolis hires new Acting Director of Public Works to replace departing Jarrell

The City of Annapolis has hired an acting director to replace departing Director of Public Works, David Jarrell. City Manager, Tom Andrews announced the hire this afternoon.

Jim Beauchamp, of Centreville, will start immediately and his duties will overlap with Jarrell until January 3rd when Jarrell leaves to assume a new position in Baltimore City. His starting salary will be $135,000.

In a statement from Andrews:

Mr. Beauchamp is an expert in financial modeling and operations analysis. He has previously assisted the city with financial and viability analysis of the solar energy park at the landfill, as well as scrutinizing and verifying the assumptions built into the City/County tax differential agreement. Mr. Beauchamp works with the Maryland Rural Development Corporation (MRDC) as a Circuit Rider Town Manager, serving the Town of Goldsboro. He is also active on the development team for the new Greensboro Regional Wastewater System, which will serve both Greensboro and Goldsboro.

Beauchamp is also a Town Commissioner for Centreville on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. According to his Centreville biography, Jim Beauchamp has a diverse background in accounting, finance, real estate development, economic development, manufacturing, and technology, Mr. Beauchamp thought he could make a meaningful contribution to the Town. Born in Central Texas, Jim grew up in a small town not too different from Centreville. He earned an Accounting degree from the University of Texas and attended U.T.’s Graduate School of Architecture & Planning. Jim has lived in Queen Anne’s County for well over a decade and currently lives with his family in the Providence Farm neighborhood.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB