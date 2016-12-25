Annapolis family displaced by Christmas Eve fire

At 945 pm the Annapolis fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Copeland St for a reported dwelling fire with multiple calls.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a second-floor bedroom. The fire was contained to the room of origin and extinguished within 20 minutes.

The occupants escaped prior to emergency crews arrival. There were no reported injuries to emergency personnel or civilians.

Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants of the dwelling. The Anne Arundel county and the United States Naval Academy fire departments assisted.

All images ©2016 Glenn A Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB