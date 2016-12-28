An Annapolis New Year Celebration

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides reminds everyone about changes to this year’s 2017 Annapolis New Year Celebration. “Know Before You Go!”

First, you need to know there is a new location for the kid’s New Year’s Eve Events . The early family- friendly fireworks experience will be relocated to Weems Whalen field this year, located behind Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Bates Middle School. This will give more spaces for the children’s activities and playtime. The activities will start at 3 p.m. and will include live music by local teen bands from the Lee Priddy Music Academy, face painting, a moon bounce, and a 65 ft. obstacle course.

Second, you need to know the first of two firework shows will take place at Weems Whalen field at 5:30 p.m. with a free Circulator Shuttle running to and from the Park Place Garage. This will be available to anyone who doesn’t want to walk between the field and the garage.

Third, you need to know there will be free parking in Park Place Garage from 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 until Sunday, January 1 at 2 a.m. Standard rates will apply at the other three City garages.

you can now reserve a parking spot for a 12% convenience fee in the Hillman, Gotts, and Knighton Garages by using a secure online transaction at Fourth, you need to know that you don’t have to worry about where you are going to park in downtown Annapolis becauseby using a secure online transaction at http://www.AnnapolisParking.com

Fifth, you need to know that two free Circulator shuttles will run from 2 p.m. Saturday, December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1. From 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Circulator Shuttle will provide a continuous route between Park Place and Maryland Hall (Chase Street) to offer transportation for the children’s event at Weems Whalen Field. The other Circulator Shuttle will make a continuous loop from Park Place to Church Circle, dropping off and picking up passengers at the top of Main Street. After 6:30 p.m. both Circulator Shuttles will be dedicated to the Park Place-Church Circle loop.

Sixth, you need to know that you can download a free app that enables you to track the Circulator’s location in real-time and get estimated arrival times for upcoming stops. The mobile app is available in both iOS and Android app stores at no charge. Simply download the app named “RLS Shuttle” and select “Annapolis Circulator” to start tracking the shuttle.

Just like last year, the City Dock New Year’s Eve events start to come alive around 8 p.m. The evening will be filled with music down by Susan Campbell Park with DJ starting at

8 p.m. followed by the fun, high energy dance band Radio City from 9 p.m. to midnight. At midnight the countdown fireworks grand finale takes place to welcome in the New Year led by Mayor Pantelides.

Here are a few reminders if coming into town by vehicle or boat:

No shuttle service will be offered to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

There will not be any parking restrictions specifically related to New Year’s Eve. However, please be sure to adhere to all residential parking signs to avoid tickets, fines, or towing. Also remember, the free three hour parking is only for three hours.

Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge.

Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters are urged to heed the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Police, the Annapolis Fire Department, the Annapolis Harbormaster and others.

Remember, this is an alcohol-free event. If you would like to celebrate with alcohol, please visit one of our wonderful local bars, restaurants or hotels. If you are attending New Year’s Eve celebrations anywhere in the area, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers.

Source : City of Annapolis

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB