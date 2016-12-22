All AACo Libraries to close for holidays

All 15 branches of the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) will be closed for the winter holidays on December 23-26 and January 1-2.

Following the library’s normal policies, no fines are charged for overdue materials on days the library is closed for a holiday. Materials can be renewed anytime online at http://www.aacpl.net or by using the Library’s mobile app, available in iOS App Store and in the Google Play Store. Apps are also available for the Kindle Fire and Windows Phone! A complete schedule of library hours, including scheduled closings, can be found on the AACPL website.

Even when the library is closed, customers can still check out eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines on the library’s website or through the mobile app.

Source : AACPL

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB