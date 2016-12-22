AAMC’s Anne Arundel Medical Group merges two practices

Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG), a multi-specialty physician group that is part of Anne Arundel Medical Center, today announced the merge of its two cardiology practices, AAMG Cardiology Specialists and AAMG Annapolis Cardiology Consultants. The two practices will now operate under the name AAMG Cardiology Specialists in one location, AAMC’s new Specialty Physicians Suite–Annapolis.

“This past summer, we were pleased to announce the partnership between AAMG Annapolis Cardiology Consultants and AAMG Cardiology Specialists,” said Dr. Jerry Segal, senior cardiologist at AAMG Cardiology Specialists and medical director of Cardiovascular Services at AAMC. “The merger of the two practices provides patients with nine cardiac specialists in one central, convenient location. This expanded practice provides patients with the entire array of cardiac testing and cardiac care.” Specialists cover the fields of general cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and vascular medicine.

In addition to AAMG Cardiology Specialists, the new Specialty Physicians Suite–Annapolis, located on the fifth floor of AAMC Belcher Pavilion (2000 Medical Parkway Annapolis, MD 21401), will also house AAMG Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, AAMG Neurology Specialists, AAMG Neuropsychology Specialists and AAMG Palliative Medicine Specialists.

Mitch Schwartz, MD, chief medical officer at AAMC, says bringing these multispecialty doctors, nurses and skilled care teams under one roof is part of AAMC’s continuous efforts to better integrate and coordinate patient care. “Patients will have the benefit of better communication between doctors, easy appointment scheduling, and seamless medical record sharing between specialties. Our focus is on our patients and creating the best healthcare experience possible,” he said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with AAMG Cardiology Specialists, call 443-481-6700 or visit AAMGCardiologySpecialists.com.

Source : AAMG

