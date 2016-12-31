AAMC gets recommendation for open heart surgery center

Earlier today, the Capital reported that Anne Arundel Medical Center was selected for an open heart surgery program over BWMC.



County Executive Steve Schuh today released a statement on the Maryland Health Care Commission’s recommendation that Anne Arundel Medical Center receive approval for an open heart surgery program:

“We are grateful that Anne Arundel County is one step closer to having an open heart surgery program to serve its more than 560,000 citizens. The decision by the Maryland Health Care Commission will help improve the quality of life for our residents.

While it is unfortunate that Baltimore Washington Medical Center did not receive the same recommendation, we thank Dr. Craig Tanio and the Commission for recognizing this essential need for our county.”

