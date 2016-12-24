24-7 Entertainment tapped to coordinate talent for 2017 MY Maryland State Fair Concert Series

The Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota has signed on with the respected Baltimore talent buying agency 24-7 Entertainment to book entertainment for the 2017 MY Maryland State Fair Concert Series presented by M&T Bank. 24-7 Owner Paul Manna, responsible for booking the wildly successful Justin Bieber concert in 2010 and Blake Shelton and Selena Gomez concerts in 2011, will bring his expertise to the 2017 MY Maryland State Fair that runs from Thursday, August 24 – Monday, September 4.

“We’re excited to partner with 24-7 Entertainment, once again, to bring some top entertainment to the 136th MY Maryland State Fair,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “Manna’s extensive knowledge about and relationships with the live music industry and his progressive approach to promoting local music events makes it a great fit.”

“I’ve been going to the state fair since I was a kid, so the opportunity to book the infield concerts is an honor and a big thrill,” said 24-7 Entertainment Owner Paul Manna.

The Maryland State Fair, a private, non-profit organization located at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, originated in September 1879 when a group of farmers held a four-day event designed to promote agriculture and horse racing in Baltimore County. One hundred and thirty-six years later, that fledgling local event has grown in to a vibrant summer celebration and social epicenter that attracts approximately 500,000 visitors each year. The Maryland State Fair continues to feature an array of educational competitions that showcase thousands of the area’s finest home arts, agricultural and livestock exhibits, thoroughbred horse racing, midway rides and games, local and national entertainment and more. www.marylandstatefair.com.

