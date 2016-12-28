2017 Boat Show dates announced for Annapolis and Eastern Shore

The Annapolis Boat Shows, a premier events management company that produces four in-water boat shows each year, announces its 2017 power and sail boat show schedule today.

The Bay Bridge Boat Show, featuring more than 300 boats up to 75 feet in length, is an exciting annual springtime in-water powerboat show held in Stevensville, MD at the Bay Bridge Marina. This regional show traditionally marks the beginning of the boating season on Chesapeake Bay and is eagerly anticipated by fisherman and family boaters alike. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is open April 21-23, 2017.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, our spring version of the iconic October granddaddy of all sailboat shows, will run April 28-30, 2017. The show features Cruisers University and First Sail Workshop. There are sailing lessons, live music, great grand prizes, entertainment, tasting venues, and new this year a demo dock to try various water activities before you buy.

“For the past few years, we have strived to make our boat shows more interactive and fun. We have added boating classes, experiential programming, and lessons for the beginner sailor,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

“Our goal is to improve the tried and true nautical shopping experience that boaters expect at boat shows and expand in-show maritime activities. This year we are turning Ego Alley into an interactive playground for people to test drive paddle boards, canoes, small sailboats, and experience a sailboat ride, at this year’s Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show .”

2017 October Boat Shows

Dubbed the ‘world’s best’ by consumers and exhibitors alike, the United States Sailboat Show is the granddaddy of all sailboat shows. Featuring Brokerage Cove, Vacation Basin, Take theWheel and First Sail Workshop, this prestigious show is honored as the one sailboat show in the world in which virtually every major sailboat manufacturer is represented. The 48th United States Sailboat Show will run October 5-192017.

The 46th United States Powerboat Show opens the following weekend, October 12-15, 2017. Featuring Cruisers University, Brokerage Cove and a Demo Dock where dealers and manufacturers conduct a large number of demonstrations of new model powerboats, outboard engines, and stabilizing systems.

2017 Cruisers University

Cruisers University, April 27-30, 2017 and October 9-12, 2017, offers the most comprehensive curriculum on cruising and is suitable for sailing and power boating. Learn all you need for living aboard a boat. Plan your cruise, equip and maintain your boat, and feel at ease heading out for near and distant shores. Cruiser’s select from one-to-four-day programs best suited to your cruising needs.

“Our shows include grand prize giveaways, seminars, on-board classes, boat demo rides, all designed to introduce people to the boating lifestyle. These new and expanded programs have proved so successful that the company is dedicated to continue expanding these offerings in 2017,” said Jacobs

Category: Boating, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB